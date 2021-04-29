Skip to Content

Bay Area artist spreads love, smiles through her ‘heartwork’

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Deirdre Freeman walks the mile from her home, lugging a large, colorful painting and tote bag carrying her necessary supplies — a hammer and nails. She has already carefully chosen a busy intersection to hang her largest “heartwork” painting yet on a telephone pole in hopes of reaching as many people as possible to put smiles on faces and simply spread some much-needed love to the masses. This acrylic on canvas is 18 inches by 24 inches with a red heart over whimsical designs. This project all began two years ago with Freeman cutting small paper hearts and sending them all over the world. 

