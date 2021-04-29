Biden and Carter, longtime allies, reconnect in Georgia

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, where the 39th president and his wife, Rosalynn, have lived most of their lives. Biden was a young Delaware senator when he endorsed Carter’s bid for the presidency in 1976. Biden is the oldest sitting president ever at 78. The 96-year-old Carter is the longest-lived president in history. Biden said of Carter in a new documentary, “CARTERLAND”: “He showed us throughout his entire life what it means to be a public servant.” Biden added that Carter has “shown us what we can be as a nation: courageous, compassionate and humble.”