Biden announces 2nd round of diverse federal judiciary picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing another diverse group of candidates for his second round of judicial nominations, a day after some in his first slate of picks went before the U.S. Senate.

The second round of nominees, released Thursday, includes a woman who would be the first Asian American appointed a federal judge to the Western District of Washington. Also included is a Latino man who is currently the presiding judge of the Grant County Superior Court in Ephrata, Washington, and a woman who is a longtime labor and employment litigation attorney in New Jersey.

The Associated Press obtained a draft of the list.