Brazil tops 400,000 virus deaths amid fears of renewed surge

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has become the second country in the world to top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths despite some recent signs of containment of the virus. Local health experts have celebrated the recent decline of cases and deaths, plus the eased pressure on the Brazilian health care system. But many fear more gruesome days could be ahead when winter hits the Southern Hemisphere. April is already Brazil’s deadliest month of the pandemic, with thousands of people dying at crowded hospitals. About 100,000 people lost their lives in Brazil in only one month.