Cameron Park Farmers Market returns May 7

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Cameron Park Farmers Market is back in business in week.

The market is open Fridays from 4 p.m. until dusk and on Saturdays from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

The same safety guidelines that were in place last year are back for 2021.

“We are overjoyed to welcome new and returning vendors. We are also able to include some of those great market extras that we all love, like the market music and our community organization booths,” said Linda Vale, Market Manager. “Our marketplace plays such an important role in supporting so many groups in our community, we are thankful for the continued support to keep our market going strong.”

Cameron Park is located at 5th and King in downtown La Crosse.