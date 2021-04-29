Cats found on roadside recovering; reward raised to $3,000

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) – 15 cats were found dead and 18 alive in rural Dunn County. Those surviving cats are now recovering at the Dunn County Humane Society.

The smallest of them is a kitten, and others are adults, though it’s hard to say how exactly old any of them are.

Kennel Manager Jamie Wagner said what happened is a complete tragedy, but she is thankful that someone alerted the sheriff’s department in time for 18 to be saved. Only one of those 18 cats was injured. That cat, now named Lorax, is okay and recovering after having been shot.

A reward for information on this case was originally $500, but through donations is now at $3,000. Wagner hopes this amount is enough to encourage someone to come forward.

“We really want to encourage people, if they know anything, to please come forward,” Wagner said. “If you want to remain anonymous you can do so. If you know any information about this incident, the people or persons that are responsible for this tragedy really need to speak for it.”

The cats are not available for adoption at this time. Wagner said once they have had time to emotionally recover as well as be spayed, neutered, and brought up to date on vaccinations, they will be ready for their forever homes.