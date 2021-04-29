Changing temperatures for the next few days

Few t-showers…

It was an interesting sky as a cold front has come through the area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms moved quickly through. They have now moved to the southeast and clearing skies will take us into tonight.

Warmer weather today…

Highs managed to sneak up into the 70s for a time this afternoon, but northwesterly winds kept things hopping with gusts up to around 30 mph.

Cooler Friday weather…

Highs will retreat back into the 60s for the end of the work week, but will quickly rise into the lower 80s on Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine, so weather for outdoor chores will be in great shape.

Warmer for the weekend…

Saturday will prove to be dry, but later afternoon showers and t-storms will move across the area on Sunday, and highs will reach into the 70s. That’s well above the average highs for late April and early May. Temperatures are likely to cool into the 60s for next week.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden