Davenport man arrested in girlfriend’s death last month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a Davenport man for the death of his girlfriend in March. The Quad-City Times reports that police said in a news release Wednesday that 35-year-old Sylvis Brandon Nelson had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police believe he beat and strangled 34-year-old Cobrianda Anderson, who was found dead in her home by emergency responders on March 24. Police say Nelson told authorities Anderson had suffered an asthma attack and died. But an autopsy confirmed her cause of death was strangulation and blunt-force head injuries. Nelson is being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.