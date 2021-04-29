EU Parliament: COVID-19 pass should guarantee free movement

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers want to ensure that COVID-19 certificates aimed at facilitating travel across the European Union will be enough to move freely this summer. They said Thursday in their negotiating position that member states should not impose quarantines, tests or self-isolation measures on certificate holders. The EU’s executive arm proposed last month that the certificates be delivered to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated, and also to those who tested negative for the virus or have proof they have recovered from it. The Commission’s goal is to facilitate travel from one member state to the other. But since border control is a competence of member states, each EU country could add extra requirements for granting access to its soil.