Former Trump official Zinke eyes Montana’s new US House seat

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission indicating he’s interested in running for the second U.S. House seat awarded to the state on Monday. Zinke has filed to organize a campaign committee. The new district’s boundaries have not been set. Zinke could not be reached for comment. He is a former U.S. Navy Seal who served in the Montana Senate from 2009-2013 and was Montana’s lone U.S. House member from 2015-2017 before then-President Donald Trump appointed him to head the Department of Interior.