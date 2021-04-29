G-E-T Red Hawks soar to victory over Onalaska Luther

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Onalaska Luther taking on G-E-T in a Coulee Conference matchup.

G-E-T starts off the night strong. Owen Eddy would drive in Brady Seiling to put up the first points of the night.

Later, G-E-T's Collin Williams helps increase G-E-T's lead. His hit drives in Collin Handke and G-E-T goes up 4-0.

Then, Luther's Dillon Yang would get lucky in a pickle situation to put them into scoring position.

Luther rallies back after, Tim Seiler gets the hit and drives in Logan Bahr. Luther is down 4-3

Owen Eddy helps to increase G-E-T's lead driving in Ethan Stoner to make it 7-3.

Brady Seiling had 4 hits and Collin Handtke had 3.

G-E-T would win 19-11.