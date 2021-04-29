Gundersen offering COVID testing for all patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Regardless if someone is experiencing symptoms of COVID or not, they will be able to be tested for COVID-19 at Gundersen Health System.

This includes testing for symptomatic persons and test requests related to travel, returning to school, and asymptomatic screening. If someone wants to get tested for COVID for traveling purposes, they should be aware of the requirements of their travel destination.

As of Thursday, more than 38% of the residents in La Crosse County are fully vaccinated. However, Sean Agger, the lab director at Gundersen, said that means there is still a good number of people that can be exposed to COVID-19 infection.

"I think we're going to see testing kind of ebb and flow as illness ebbs and flows. I know that for travel purposes particularly, there's going to be a lot more requirements for international travel for testing. I really believe COVID testing will be part of the test menu for the foreseeable future," said Dr. Agger.

Dr. Agger said that patients at Gundersen should get their results within 72 hours of being tested for COVID-19.