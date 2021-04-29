Holmen area fire board figures out what’s next

Holmen, Wis. - (WXOW) - A Wednesday night meeting for the Holmen area fire board continued recommendations on what the Holmen based fire station needs. According to the McMahon consultant group, the answers include more full-time firefighters and more help.

One key recommendation would be adding to the current available staff at the Holmen station. Right now, there are five full-time members, with a part-time on-call crew of ten. Optimum staffing would be 24/7 availability.

"I think the critical thing is we're a growing community," said fire board President Patrick Barlow. "The Holmen area fire district covers the towns of Holland and Onalaska and we're seeing growth in terms of people, buildings, homes."

The other big recommendation is the installation of a shared service agreement. In this case, getting signing on with the La Crosse Fire Department. Barlow knows that it's a move requiring critical negotiations.

"It's been this interplay within the three communities of how to run the department, how to fund it, " Barlow said. "Now we're adding a layer of complexity adding the city of La Crosse in negotiating what that future administration or system might look like."

The goal is to have a viable solution in place by the end of this year.