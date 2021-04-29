Local health officials address COVID-19 hesitancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local health officials from Mayo Clinic Health System met virtually on Thursday to discuss vaccine hesitancy.

Concerns about vaccines are nothing new, but now medical experts are worried that the rapid development and release of COVID-19 vaccines are making more people hesitant to receive a shot.

Medical experts say those concerns are often fueled by skepticism, confusion, and misinformation. They say it is important to speak with your health care provider to ensure you are getting accurate information.

An Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Gregory Poland, led Thursday's discussion. Dr. Poland said that this is one decision that people must take seriously.

"People have trouble sometimes deciding between risks of commission that is 'I took the vaccine and I'm afraid that something is going to happen to me' and risks of omission. 'I didn't do anything it was bad luck that I got the disease'," Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Gregory Poland said. "People actually psychologically make decisions along those lines oftentimes decisions that fundamentally harm them."

Some medical experts say the reason the COVID-19 vaccines were approved so quickly was due to a streamlined process, meaning there was more urgency and less delay. Although the process to get vaccines out to the public was faster, medical experts said the vaccine is safe and effective against COVID-19.