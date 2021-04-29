Minnesota Update: More than one-third of the state has finished with COVID vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health show more than one-third of state residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 1,857,191 people or 33.4 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,507,381 persons, or 45.1 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Tuesday show that 50.1 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 40 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.8 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 44.5 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 38.2 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86.9 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In figures released Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health Services reported 15 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

One of the deaths was a Winona County resident who was identified by MDH as being between 90-94 years old.

To date, a total of 7,128 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,365 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,921 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had nine new cases. Fillmore and Houston counties each had one additional case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 573,938 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,288 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 38,537 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 552,069 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,189,095. The Department reported that about 4,014,732 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 30,140 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,127 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.