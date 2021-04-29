NFL Draft airs tonight on WXOW

NFL Draft airs tonight on WXOWNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fans of the Packers and Vikings are debating who each team picks tonight as the NFL Draft gets underway.
The draft begins at 7 p.m. on WXOW and goes until 10:30 p.m. Coverage continues Friday starting at 6 p.m. and concludes Saturday with the final rounds from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Vikings have the number 14 pick in the first round. Green Bay is at number 29.
Here's the draft order for the first round as of Thursday morning.
- Jaguars
- Jets
- 49ers
- Falcons
- Bengals
- Dolphins
- Lions
- Panthers
- Broncos
- Cowboys
- Giants
- Eagles
- Chargers
- Vikings
- Patriots
- Cardinals
- Raiders
- Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Bears
- Colts
- Titans
- Jets
- Steelers
- Jaguars
- Browns
- Ravens
- Saints
- Packers
- Bills
- Ravens
- Buccaneers
