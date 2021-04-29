NFL Draft airs tonight on WXOW

Skip to Content

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fans of the Packers and Vikings are debating who each team picks tonight as the NFL Draft gets underway.

The draft begins at 7 p.m. on WXOW and goes until 10:30 p.m. Coverage continues Friday starting at 6 p.m. and concludes Saturday with the final rounds from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Vikings have the number 14 pick in the first round. Green Bay is at number 29.

Here's the draft order for the first round as of Thursday morning.

  1. Jaguars
  2. Jets
  3. 49ers
  4. Falcons
  5. Bengals
  6. Dolphins
  7. Lions
  8. Panthers
  9. Broncos
  10. Cowboys
  11. Giants
  12. Eagles
  13. Chargers
  14. Vikings
  15. Patriots
  16. Cardinals
  17. Raiders
  18. Dolphins
  19. Washington Football Team
  20. Bears
  21. Colts
  22. Titans
  23. Jets
  24. Steelers
  25. Jaguars
  26. Browns
  27. Ravens
  28. Saints
  29. Packers
  30. Bills
  31. Ravens
  32. Buccaneers

History suggests Packers may try to move out of No. 29 spot

Packers GM Gutekunst's background shows he's willing to deal

With No. 14 pick, Vikings could use boost on both lines

With needs on both lines, Vikes have draft-pick limitations

