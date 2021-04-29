NFL Draft airs tonight on WXOW

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fans of the Packers and Vikings are debating who each team picks tonight as the NFL Draft gets underway.

The draft begins at 7 p.m. on WXOW and goes until 10:30 p.m. Coverage continues Friday starting at 6 p.m. and concludes Saturday with the final rounds from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Vikings have the number 14 pick in the first round. Green Bay is at number 29.

Here's the draft order for the first round as of Thursday morning.

Jaguars Jets 49ers Falcons Bengals Dolphins Lions Panthers Broncos Cowboys Giants Eagles Chargers Vikings Patriots Cardinals Raiders Dolphins Washington Football Team Bears Colts Titans Jets Steelers Jaguars Browns Ravens Saints Packers Bills Ravens Buccaneers

