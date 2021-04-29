Onalaska overcomes first inning deficit to beat Aquinas

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas hosted Onalaska in softball action on Thursday at Pammel Creek Park.

In the bottom of the first, Aquinas' Iris hit a blooper into right field, bringing in Gracie , Aquinas led 3-0 after one.

Onalaska's Ava Smith responded with a single up the middle driving one run in and the Hilltoppers would not look back.

Onalaska defeats Aquinas, 16-6.

Onalaska's Lydia Schultz went 3 for 5 with 2 doubles, and Emmy Olson finished 3 for 5.

Aquinas' Iris Neve and Alexa Neumeister both finished 2 for 4.