Packers pick Eric Stokes with 29th pick in draft

CLEVELAND (WXOW) - After the drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers in the hours leading up to the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers go to the defensive side with their 29th pick in the first round Thursday night.

The Packers selected cornerback Eric Stokes of Georgia.

Stokes is a 6-1, 185-pound back who was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2020.

The junior had 4 interceptions in 2020, which tied for 8th best in NCAA. Two of those interceptions he ran back for scores for the Bulldogs.

Draft experts noted his speed, mentioning his sub 4.3 40s at Georgia's pro day.

The Packers continued a trend with their first round picks. The team hasn't drafted an offensive-skilled position player outside of a QB in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.