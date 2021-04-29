Pleasant weather ahead with a few nuisance showers

The sunshine was breaking through clouds late last night and made for a great end to the day. More and more of that sunshine will make its statement in the sky and this is already occurring. Temperatures will quickly return to the 60s after a gloomy Wednesday.

Yet, keep an eye on the sky as a cold front sweeps through this afternoon. This will bring a few clouds and isolated showers (rumbles of thunder possible). This will be a very conditional, isolated event and more sunshine will end our Thursday.

Behind the cold front, clear skies will drop temperatures into the 30 and 40s tonight. Abundant sunshine tomorrow will allow for a seasonal day in the 60s.

Warmer weather arrives for the weekend. Blustery southerly winds will tap into the summer warmth. Highs will climb through the 70s with times of sunshine. A few locations may have the chance to reach 80 degrees. Slightly cooler Sunday with less sunshine but highs in the upper 60s and low 70s expected. A few thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday evening.

Follow the forecast on WXOW

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett