Police: Florida man attacked family with samurai sword

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man stabbed his parents and sister with a samurai sword. Fifty-nine-year-old Gary Campbell has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree homicide and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police found Campbell pacing outside his Sanford home early Wednesday morning. Officials say his three family members were suffering from severe stab wounds inside and were transported to a hospital. An affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel says Campbell admitted to intentionally stabbing his family members. An attorney who could comment on the charges is not listed in court records.