Pope aims to cut down on corruption among Vatican managers

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has issued tough new anti-corruption regulations to ensure his own cardinals and managers are clean and honest. A new law published Thursday requires them to periodically declare they are investing only in funds consistent with Catholic doctrine and they’re not under criminal investigation or stashing money in tax havens. The law also prohibits any Vatican employee from receiving work-related gifts with a value of over $48. While “work-related” will likely be open to some interpretation, the prohibition would amount to a cultural revolution, if applied. It is clearly aimed at cutting down on the sometimes lavish gifts that Vatican officials are accustomed to receiving from wealthy benefactors, friends and fellow clerics.