Questions and anger over Chicago’s lack of foot chase policy

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s scramble to create a police foot pursuit policy following the recent fatal shootings of two people by officers has raised questions about why one wasn’t already in place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed the need for such a policy before she was elected, yet critics say the police department hasn’t enacted one because it is dragging its feet. A former Justice Department attorney who has worked with the city on police policies says law enforcement agencies often don’t make changes until tragic events happen like the recent fatal shootings. But the department says that even before those shootings, it was on pace to create a policy this year.