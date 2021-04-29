Reports: Dozens injured in grandstand collapse in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say dozens of people were injured, some seriously, when a grandstand collapsed at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people. Israel’s Haaretz newspaper and other media outlets reported early Friday that around 20 people are in critical condition, with ambulances and helicopters racing to the scene. The Israeli rescue service has not responded to a request for information. Tens of thousands of people had gathered at the foot of Mount Meron to celebrate Lag BaOmer. It is a Jewish holiday honoring Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there.