Sheikh’s missing daughter casts shadow over Derby favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Long-running family turmoil and allegations of human rights abuses against Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum is threatening to overshadow the Kentucky Derby. Dubai’s hereditary ruler owns the early favorite to win the race. The Sheikh has invested millions trying to win the race for years. A victory by Essential Quality on Saturday would bring extra scrutiny on the sheikh, particularly the disappearance of his daughter. A group from the University of Louisville is seeking to have his horse banned from the Derby. That is unlikely to happen. One of the sheikh’s daughters says she’s being held against her will, and another was abducted in England 21 years ago and hasn’t been seen since.