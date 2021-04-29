Sheriff’s officials: 8-year-old killed in Iowa farm accident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old child has died in a farm accident in western Iowa, but have declined to release any other details. The Sioux City Journal reports that the accident happened Tuesday on a farm in Woodbury County about 4 miles east of the unincorporated village of Climbing Hill. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medics were called to the property just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said it is not yet releasing the child’s name or details about how the death occurred.