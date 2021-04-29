Spain recovers 24 bodies from migrant boat off Canaries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The bodies of 24 sub-Saharan migrants who are believed to have died of thirst and hunger as they tried to cross from the west coast of Africa to the Canary Islands have been brought to land by Spanish rescuers. Their wooden boat was first spotted by a Spanish Air Force plane drifting in the Atlantic Ocean some 265 nautical miles (490 kilometers) from the island of El Hierro on Monday. Only three people on board were still alive. Two men and one woman in serious condition were airlifted by a military helicopter to the island of Tenerife and hospitalized.