Spring Virtual Fundraiser puts music where the miracles are

(WXOW) - A sweet and sonorous fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals begins Friday.

The Spring Virtual Fundraiser features the always popular dessert and children's art auction. This year, it also seeks support for helping kids with medical challenges through music.

"So far we've done about $28,000 worth of music therapy grants for children in our area because it does just wonderful things for kids with disabilities, helping them accomplish goals," said CMN Hospitals program coordinator Rena Cash.

CMN invites everyone to bid on the desserts, the artwork by this year's "Heroes" and the Fund-a-Miracle for music therapy in honor of the late Ed Sullivan. Bidding runs April 30 to May 14. Click here to see the items.

The fundraiser wraps up on May 14 with a virtual happy hour from 6 to 7 p.m. Life in Harmony will share more about music therapy programs during the event.

Registration is required. Click here to register.