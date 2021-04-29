Tools for Schools winner brings virtual reality into classroom

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - April's Tools for Schools winner is solving an existential problem with modern technology.

Thanks to the grant from Brenengen Auto Group, Dependable Solutions, River Bank, and The Board Store, Laura Deal will be bringing virtual reality glasses into her classroom.

Seniors at West Salem High School who are reading Shakespeare's Hamlet can view the play through the virtual reality headsets, giving them a new way to immerse themselves.

"It's cool to see them get up and walk around and have that sort of engagement in your classroom and the giggles and the 'Oh my gosh, why is there a bathtub here? That's not in Hamlet!' So you hear them actually bring their knowledge into what's going and how it's different in this movie. So to me, that is really exciting," said Laura Deal.

"It brings more student engagement especially this time of year with the senior class they're getting ready to graduate, they're getting excited and when you can make Hamlet come to life in a different way for them and they can experience where they can walk around the classroom or they can walk closer to the actors, it's a different kind of movie experience than just on the screen."

Deal will be able to purchase 25 to 30 new headsets with the $1,000 grant from our sponsors Brenengen Auto Group, Dependable Solutions, River Bank, and The Board Store.

"This year we've been watching all these teachers come up with all these creative ideas and new things and ways to make the classroom a more interesting place to learn and we just appreciate that and we really like to help out where we can," said Tiffany Brenengen of Brenengen Auto Group.

WXOW and the sponsors award one teacher each month during the school year. Next month's winner will be the last of the school year. Click here if you'd like to apply.