UK film academy suspends Noel Clarke over misconduct claims

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s motion picture academy has suspended actor-director Noel Clarke after a newspaper reported that multiple women had accused him of sexual harassment or bullying. The film and television academy said it was also suspending Clarke’s award for outstanding British contribution to cinema, given to him earlier this month. The Guardian reported that it had spoken to 20 women who accused Clarke of misconduct including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behavior on set and bullying. It named several of the women. Clarke, 45, who starred in “Doctor Who” and created the film trilogy “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood,” strongly denies all the claims.