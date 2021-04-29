UN runs aground in informal Cyprus talks, new round planned

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots failed to make headway in informal talks on the future of their divided island nation, but talks will continue and “I do not give up.” The United Nations chief invested his political capital in overseeing three days of talks in Geneva aimed at re-igniting dormant negotiations to reunify Cyprus. But Turkish Cypriots in the island’s breakaway north are pushing for a deal based on two separate states, which the Greek Cypriots reject as formalizing partition. Guterres said on Thursday that a new round of formal talks are planned, possibly in the next two to three months.