Skip to Content

Water bill may open spigot for Biden infrastructure plan

New
4:54 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rarely has a routine water resources bill generated so much political buzz. But as senators hoisted the measure to passage Thursday the bipartisan infrastructure legislation served as a potential template for President Joe Biden’s ambitious American Jobs Plan. The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 authorizes about $35 billion over five years to improve leaky pipes and upgrade facilities. Senators overwhelmingly approved it, 89-2. Some see it as building block in Biden’s broader $2.3 trillion proposal to invest in roads, bridges and other infrastructure. But the path ahead for Biden’s plan is daunting in the narrowly split Congress.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content