Western Technical College hosts vaccine clinic for students and staff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College offered a vaccine clinic to students, staff, and their households at the Lunda Center on Thursday.

Following interest expressed by students and staff in a survey, the college partnered with the La Crosse County Health Department to establish a clinic.

"We wanted to provide easy access for people, so that it was convenient for them if they wanted to get it." said Brooke Bahr, Security Manager at Western.

Individuals registered online prior to their appointment. The vaccination clinic ran from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and distributed the Moderna vaccine.

The Western Technical College Staff was the largest contributor to the overall turnout. Furthermore, vaccine supply opened up to alumni, in addition to the other groups, near the end of the day.