Wisconsin State Patrol Plans to Use Aerial Enforcement in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is taking to the skies over La Crosse County for aerial enforcement of traffic laws.

The flight is happening on Friday, April 30 along I-90.

According to the state patrol, flights like this help provide data on traffic citations, crash reports, and related information in order to better identify speed enforcement issues on state highways.

Superintendent Anthony Burrell spoke of the need for this type of enforcement. “Excessive speed was a contributing factor to a large number of 2020’s fatal crashes. We choose to announce enforcement efforts like this to remind the public of the need to observe speed limits. The goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists.”

Pilots use a timing device known as VASCAR, or Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder, to track vehicle speeds. When a violation is spotted, the pilots contact ground units for a traffic stop.

For more information on aerial enforcement, you can visit the Wisconsin DOT website.