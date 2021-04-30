1st woman joins suit over Ohio State doc’s sex misconduct

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Twenty-three new plaintiffs are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a team doctor already accused of abusing hundreds of young men during his two decades there. Two new federal lawsuits filed Thursday include the first female plaintiff to file claims about now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. The anonymous plaintiff says she attended OSU from 1994 to 1998 and Strauss once “excessively fondled” her her during an exam. Ohio State has publicly apologized for school officials not stopping Strauss despite receiving complaints about him. It pledged a “monetary resolution” for those he harmed, and already settled with some.