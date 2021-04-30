32nd annual Arbor Day celebration held in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 32nd annual Arbor Day celebration was held on Friday at the newly remodeled Badger Hickey Park in La Crosse.

Arbor day is typically celebrated by planting trees, so the Hill and Valley Garden Club donated two trees for planting in the park. One of those trees was a Linden Tree, planted in memory of Marilyn Lawrence and Esther Vandre. The other tree planted was a Buckeye Tree.

Those who came out to celebrate say it's important to plant trees and will help make the parks in the city of La Crosse an enjoyable place in the future, "Over time it will give some shade for the parents when they are watching the kids play on the playground," said the City of La Crosse arborist, Dan Stefferud. "It just adds to make everything better and people want to go to the parks and enjoy the whole situation a little bit more if they have a nice shady area to enjoy everything."

Students from First Lutheran Elementary School also taking part in the celebration, helping with the tree installation.