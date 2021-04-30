Activists take next step in push to replace Minneapolis PD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A charter amendment to replace the Minneapolis Police Department is one step closer to going before voters in November after a coalition of activists submitted their petition to city officials. Yes 4 Minneapolis, a well-funded coalition of community groups, on Friday delivered dozens of boxes containing the 20,000 signatures to amend the Minneapolis charter. The coalition’s proposed amendment would replace the police department with a new Department of Public Safety and shift authority over the police from the mayor to the city council. The coalition’s efforts mirror a current proposal by three council members to do the same.