Alaska’s favorite guessing game ends in pandemic year twist

NENANA, Alaska (AP) — This year’s Nenana Ice Classic in Alaska has ended but not without a pandemic year twist. The game ended at 12:50 p.m. Friday when the ice shifted and the clock inside a tripod set up on the river ice tripped. That normally happens when the ice starts flowing downriver. But this year, ice classic manager Cherrie Forness says the tripod moved the other way, upriver. This year’s jackpot was just over $233,000 dollars. It’s not known yet how many winning tickets corrected guessed the day, hour and minute the ice went out.