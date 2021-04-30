Badgers end spring cautiously optimistic about passing game

Wisconsin spent spring practice looking for consistency in its passing game after last season’s up-and-down performance in quarterback Graham Mertz’s first season as starter. Injuries left Wisconsin without Jalen Berger and other running backs for much of the spring. But the Badgers did have many of their receivers available, a refreshing change from last fall. Coach Paul Chryst was cautiously optimistic about the passing game, calling it “a work in progress.” Mertz says he learned a lot from his struggles after his excellent first start.