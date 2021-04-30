Bangor scores game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds left

Bangor, Wis. (WXOW) - It was an absolute thriller at Bangor High School on Friday night. Cashton and Bangor faced off in a battle of the undefeated; winner sits alone at the top of the Scenic Bluffs.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early 21-0 lead. Bangor's Tanner Jones had a 30-yard touchdown run during the early showcase from the Cardinal offense.

Right before halftime, Cashton's Jacob Huntzicker connected for an impressive 11-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Bayer, which was highlighted by Bayer's ability to keep a foot in bounds.

At 9:35 left in the 3rd Quarter, Cashton's Colin O'Neil ran up the sideline for a 22-yard touchdown. Cashton was within 9 points. On the ensuing kickoff, Bangor's Owen Johnson fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Cashton. With 9:20 left in the 3rd Quarter, O'Neil ran for 27 yards and a touchdown. Cashton brought it within one before tying it at 28.

With 18.1 seconds left in the game, Bangor's Tanner Jones ran it in from 2 yards out for the game-winning touchdown. Bangor ended with a 5-minute, game-winning drive to defeat Cashton, 34-28.

Bangor sits alone at the top of the Scenic Bluffs.

Bangor's Tanner Jones had 12 rushes for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mathieu Oesterle also had 21 rushes for 125 yards and 1 touchdown.

Cashton's Colin O'Neil had 25 rushes for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns. QB Jacob Huntzicker went 10 for 16 in passing with 179 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.