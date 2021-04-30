Beautiful and seasonal end to April

It felt like a summer day with sunshine and a few showers/thunderstorms yesterday. High temperatures climbed to the low 70s before the frontal passage.

Behind the cold front, skies have cleared and temperatures have fallen into the 40s. Today will turn into a very seasonal day, thanks to the sunshine. Into the afternoon, surface heating will bring temperatures to the mid-60s.

It has been 24 days since the last 80-degree day (April 6th). Tomorrow could bring that chance back to much of Wisconsin. Yet, it will be a blustery 80-degree day as strong southerly winds tap into the region. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. There may be a slight chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon. But if showers develop they will be light and sporadic.

Into Sunday, more and more cloud cover will return with temperatures in the 70s. By Sunday night, a few showers return to the forecast. Then the sporadic pattern of rainfall sticks around through next work week.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett