Blinken off to London, Kyiv as Ukraine questions resurface

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe next week for critical talks on Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan and frayed transatlantic ties that the Biden administration hopes to repair. The State Department says Blinken will visit London starting Monday for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 7 industrialized democracies. He’ll then travel on to Kyiv amid a burst of concern over U.S. relations with Ukraine and new questions about Russia’s intentions there. Blinken’s London trip is mainly designed to prepare President Joe Biden’s participation in a G7 leaders summit that Britain will host in June. But it’s also aimed at presenting a united front to address global challenges.