Census Bureau: 70% of voters cast ballots early or by mail

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Census says more than two-thirds of U.S. citizens of voting age cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election, and 7 out of 10 who voted did so by mail or at a polling place before Election Day.

Both forms of voting Republicans have worked to restrict since losing the presidential race. Overall, Latino and white voters increased their turnout rates the most. Black voters turned out at a higher rate in 2020 as well but fell short of their 2008 record.

The survey of voters confirms what many political analysts expected after the November election.