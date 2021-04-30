Chaseburg woman honored with a national award from American Cancer Society

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) - A Chaseburg woman is getting national recognition for her efforts to fight cancer.

Linda DeGarmo received the 2020 American Cancer Society St. George National Award which goes to community volunteers. She is one of only 12 people nationally who got the award this year.

“Throughout her decades of service to the American Cancer Society, Linda DeGarmo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Society’s mission,” said Laurie Bertrand, Executive Director, American Cancer Society in a statement announcing the award. “She has made many meaningful contributions to the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). One of her most significant accomplishments came in 2017 when that event surpassed a cumulative total of $1 million raised for the Society – an incredible achievement since Chaseburg, Wisconsin, has a population of approximately 300.”

The statement said that DeGarmo began her efforts to fight cancer following the death of her 9-year-old daughter Tammi to leukemia in 1978.

DeGarmo is the chair of the Sole Burner of Chaseburg event and is the Wisconsin lead for the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network. She has also advocated for national legislation that helps cancer patients.

She'll physically receive the award at the Chaseburg Sole Burner event in September.