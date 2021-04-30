China’s Xi offers more help to India in message to Modi

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is offering additional assistance to India in battling the coronavirus outbreak ravaging the country. State media say Xi told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a personal message of condolence that he was “very concerned about the recent situation” in India with the COVID-19 outbreak. He said China is willing to provide additional support and assistance because “Mankind is a community of common destiny sharing weal and woe and only through unity and cooperation can the nations of the world ultimately overcome the pandemic.” Chinese media say the first batch of 25,000 oxygen concentrators pledged to India has arrived in the country. The reports say China has already shipped 5,000 ventilators and 21,000 oxygen generators.