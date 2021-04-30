Cowboys keep focus on defense, with all 4 picks so far

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are keeping the focus on defense in the NFL draft. Dallas has used its top four picks on defensive players after giving up the most points in franchise history last year. Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph was taken 44th overall in the second round, followed by UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa at No. 75 overall in the third. Dallas drafted Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston with the 84th pick in the third round. The Cowboys took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons 12th overall in the first round.