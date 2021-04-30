Skip to Content

Curfew made later after protests over shooting of Black man

10:14 am

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies said Friday it will push its curfew back by several hours each night after a week of generally peaceful protests. Elizabeth City officials said that starting Friday night, the curfew will run from midnight until 6 a.m. On previous nights, the curfew had taken effect at 8 p.m. Protesters have been demanding justice and transparency, including the release of deputy body camera footage, after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed last week by deputies serving drug-related warrants. Protests have been generally peaceful, but some protesters have been arrested after they remained on the streets after the curfew went into effect.

Associated Press

