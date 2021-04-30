Despite population increase, DC suspects a census undercount

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the nation’s capital are questioning the results of the 2020 census, which show a large increase in the population of Washington, D.C., but not as high as had been expected. The results, released this week, show a 14.6% growth since 2010 — the seventh highest growth rate in the country. But it also concluded that the District of Columbia had just under 690,000 residents, while public officials believe they surpassed that number years ago. The issue affects government funding and plays into local sensitivities. Washington, D.C., has long bristled under its quasi-territorial status and is in the midst of a resurgent push for statehood.