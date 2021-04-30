Enbridge faces fines for slow reporting of Wisconsin leak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge Energy faces millions of dollars in fines after environmental regulators said the Canadian company failed to promptly report a 2019 leak from a pipeline near Fort Atkinson in southeast Wisconsin. More than 1,200 gallons of petroleum product leaked from the underground pipeline, contaminating soil and groundwater with toxic chemicals, according to reports the pipeline company filed with state and federal authorities. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the Department of Natural Resources this week notified the company that it violated two sections of state code by waiting more than 15 months to report the leak,.