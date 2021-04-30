Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST

AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire

Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through

Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…IN Wisconsin…Jackson…La Crosse…Monroe…

Juneau…Adams…Vernon…Crawford…Richland…Grant.

* TIMING…12 PM to 8 PM Saturday.

* WIND…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lower to mid 20s.

* TEMPERATURES…Mid and upper 80s.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

