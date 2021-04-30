Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:13 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton East 14, Stevens Point 6

Appleton West 56, Green Bay East 14

Ashwaubenon 23, Green Bay Southwest 17

Bangor 34, Cashton 28

Belleville 35, Fennimore 7

Black Hawk 30, Cuba City 20

Columbus 42, New Glarus/Monticello 6

De Pere 42, Sheboygan North 7

Fond du Lac 42, Appleton North 7

Greendale 37, Racine Park 0

Greenfield 41, Big Foot 6

Kimberly 35, Neenah 14

Lomira 46, North Fond du Lac 6

Milton 21, Beaver Dam 12

Monona Grove 39, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8

Necedah 38, New Lisbon 0

North Crawford 44, Kickapoo/LaFarge 26

Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 22

Pulaski 42, Bay Port 20

Racine Case 39, Pius XI Catholic 0

Racine Horlick 41, Whitnall 7

South Milwaukee 41, Cudahy 14

Sparta 52, Eau Claire North 28

Stoughton 12, Oregon 7

Sun Prairie 38, Middleton 14

Waunakee 48, DeForest 30

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content